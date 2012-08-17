NFL fantasy football: Missing your targets leads to disappointment

Recently, our crew of fantasy football analysts conducted a mock fantasy football auction draft. The 15-man roster consisted of one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE, one WR/RB, one K, one DEF and six bench spots. It uses NFL.com's standard scoring system.
*[Click here](http://www.nfl.com/fantasyfootball/story/0ap1000000051038/article/fantasy-football-dont-be-af
raid-to-drive-up-prices) for Part Two of our mock auction draft analysis.*
What was your auction strategy?
I wanted to pay good money for starters I felt would produce, then wait out the middle hour until I could get the backups I wanted for a dollar or two. Unfortunately, I had to leave the draft a couple of times, a big no-no in auctions, as I missed on two of the small-priced guys I really wanted -- the Texans defense and Jacob Tamme. But alas, other than Tony Gonzalez, I feel good about my fake lineup.
What was your favorite pick?
Getting Miles Austin as a backup for $11 in a $200 league, or as a fill-in flex was cool. He and Victor Cruz were incredible values at the WR position in this draft. Austin would have difficulty starting every week, as Demaryius Thomas might break out with Peyton Manning, and Trent Richardson could be tough to nudge out of the flex spot. The Browns just don't have other points of strength on offense.
What pick do you regret the most?
Tony Gonzalez. I did not mean to select him, and did accidentally. Then I was stuck with him, and missed getting who I wanted...Tamme. Such is life. Gonzo is still pretty good for 55 years old though.
Did your draft strategy work?
No. Again, missing on the late picks blew my strategy. My front-line starters are solid. Brees, Jordy Nelson, MJD, Marshawn Lynch all were fantasy monsters last season. Thomas represents a worthy gamble, and Austin is right there to pick up the slack should he falter. Again, TE is the weakness. Defense will be a waiver wire play, although I missed on the Texans. My strategy would result in a seven- or eight-win season, perhaps nine with some real luck. But .500 seems more likely than going 10-3 with a bye in the playoffs.
What do you like/dislike about your team?
Have I mentioned Gonzalez? (three times!) Missing Tamme and the Texans defense destroys this team's chances of winning it all. Unless, having an average to decent team is all one is shooting for.