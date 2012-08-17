NFL fantasy football: Missing your targets leads to disappointment

No. Again, missing on the late picks blew my strategy. My front-line starters are solid. Brees, Jordy Nelson, MJD, Marshawn Lynch all were fantasy monsters last season. Thomas represents a worthy gamble, and Austin is right there to pick up the slack should he falter. Again, TE is the weakness. Defense will be a waiver wire play, although I missed on the Texans. My strategy would result in a seven- or eight-win season, perhaps nine with some real luck. But .500 seems more likely than going 10-3 with a bye in the playoffs.