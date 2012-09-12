NFL fantasy football matchups: Week 2

The NFL's second Sunday is upon us. This week features two matchups of top defenses (BAL vs. PHI and NYJ vs. PIT) and a Monday night game with two high-flying quarterbacks. In between, there are a slew of games that promise to provide a slew of interesting fantasy results. Without further ado, let's get to it...
Analysis: Because both of these teams stunk defensively last week, there's a lot to like fantasy-wise this week. Look for Jamaal Charles to run well and find the end zone Sunday while Matt Cassel spreads the ball around to Dwayne Bowe, Dexter McCluster and his tight ends. C.J. Spiller's multiple talents will be on display with lots of room to run and catch. The Ryan Fitzpatrick-Steve Johnson connection could produce another score this week.
Analysis: Expect Drew Brees and company to do what they do. The problem (as always) will be determining which receiver will break out. Same for the New Orleans running back situation. Sproles might have the most value because of his pass-catching ability. Cam Newton should bounce back a little after last week's disappointment. Jonathan Stewart should return for Carolina, which should boost their running game against a Saints front line that was porous last week.
Analysis: After last week's abysmal offensive performance, it's hard to advocate starting any Browns. But if you must, Trent Richardson could find some room to run. The Bengals defense isn't as good as Philly's, but it's good enough to harass Brandon Weeden plenty and should have a couple of takeaways. BenJarvus Green-Ellis has a good chance to back up last week's solid game with another one. Beware of Cincinnati's passing game against Cleveland's secondary.
Analysis: This week Adrian Peterson won't exceed expectations, because everyone will expect him just to be Adrian Peterson again. He won't disappoint. Christian Ponder may not be spectacular, but Percy Harvin could shine against the Colts secondary. Andrew Luck and Reggie Wayne should be enough to victimize a Vikings defense that was beaten up by Blaine Gabbert last week. Donald Brown could produce well as a RB2 in many leagues.
Analysis: The Jaguars were chewed up by Adrian Peterson last week and Arian Foster is fully capable of doing the same thing this week. Look for Andre Johnson to have his way with the Jacksonville secondary, even if Matt Schaub puts up only average fantasy numbers. It will be a tough go for the Jags offense. Expect the Texans defense to shut down Blaine Gabbert and the passing game. Maurice Jones-Drew historically has done well against Houston. He'll be adequate, but not great this week.
Analysis:Darren McFadden should have a field day against at Dolphins defense that was gashed by the Texans last week. The Raiders passing game could have a decent day -- look for Rod Streater to have some sleeper appeal this week. Ryan Tannehill won't be as bad as he was last week, but fantasy owners should still avoid him. Reggie Bush is a quality RB2 pick this week -- especially if Miami throws a few passes his way.
Analysis: The Patriots dynamic duo of Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski will find plenty of room to operate in the middle of the field but it could be another mediocre week for New England's receivers. Stevan Ridley won't be quite as good as last week, but could still post 80-90 rushing yards. Larry Fitzgerald should be a bigger part of the offense than he was last week, but Arizona's running game will be bottled up. Avoid Beanie Wells and Ryan Williams.
Analysis:Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz are poised to have big afternoons against at Buccaneers secondary that gave up big plays to Steve Smith and Brandon LaFell last week. Ahmad Bradshaw might find the running a little tough, but could still produce about 80 yards and possibly a score. Josh Freeman will struggle with New York's pass rush, but Doug Martin should benefit from LeGarrette Blount's injury. Don't expect anything other that mediocre production from Tampa Bay's wide receivers.
Analysis:Joe Flacco will come back to Earth a bit this week against the Eagles secondary. Same goes for Ray Rice, though Rice should still have a pretty productive day. Don't look for big things from the duo of Torrey Smith and Anquan Boldin, but Dennis Pitta could have a nice day. Michael Vick likely won't see great improvement this week. Expect both defenses to be in attack mode all day.
Analysis:Tony Romo will find Seattle's secondary a bit stingier than what he faced in Week 1, but his wide variety of weapons should help him put together a nice day. Just be prepared for at least one interception. DeMarco Murray won't have a great day running against the 'Hawks and Kevin Ogletree could be locked down. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks receivers won't be very productive against a revamped Dallas secondary. Marshawn Lynch will be good enough to warrant a RB2 start.
Analysis: Look for Alfred Morris to replicate his outstanding Week 1 performance against a defense that gave up big numbers to Kevin Smith and the Lions. Robert Griffin III won't be quite as special against St. Louis' defense, but should have a nice day nonetheless. Danny Amendola is once again worth a flex start, but beware of Steven Jackson this week.
Analysis:Mark Sanchez will not duplicate the huge game he had last week against Buffalo. Same for Shonn Greene. And Stephen Hill. But not all Jets are must-avoids this week. New York's defense should stifle Pittsburgh's running game and get to Ben Roethlisberger for a couple of sacks. One of the Steelers receiver -- likely Antonio Brown -- will have a nice day with Darrelle Revis ruled out of Sunday's game.
Analysis: It could be another week when Chris Johnson finds most of his points as a receiver -- and that's not a good thing. The Titans offense should have a tough time against the Chargers defense. Kenny Britt could be mildly productive against a banged-up secondary, but his playing time will be limited. Antonio Gates will thrive for San Diego and Philip Rivers should improve upon his mediocre fantasy numbers from the season opener.
Analysis: Avoid Kevin Smith at all costs. I can't stress that enough. Calvin Johnson (as always) is a must-start, but don't be afraid to consider Nate Burleson as well. Matt Stafford could throw a touchdown, but he could have a couple of picks as well. Vernon Davis could have a big day in the middle of the field and look for Michael Crabtree and Randy Moss to run free in a short-handed Lions secondary.
Analysis:Matt Ryan's Week 2 won't be as good as his Week 1, but he and his receivers should all be productive on Monday night. Michael Turner is once again a reason for concern and could post disappointing totals again. Tony Gonzalez should fill in where the running game falters. Peyton Manning will hold steady, but this week it could be Willis McGahee who leads the way for the Broncos offense. The Broncos RB could approach 100 yards with a score.