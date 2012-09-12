NFL fantasy football matchups: Week 2

Analysis: The Jaguars were chewed up by Adrian Peterson last week and Arian Foster is fully capable of doing the same thing this week. Look for Andre Johnson to have his way with the Jacksonville secondary, even if Matt Schaub puts up only average fantasy numbers. It will be a tough go for the Jags offense. Expect the Texans defense to shut down Blaine Gabbert and the passing game. Maurice Jones-Drew historically has done well against Houston. He'll be adequate, but not great this week.