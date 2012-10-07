NFL fantasy football: Marques Colston shocks Chargers

We expected a lot of big fantasy performances across the NFL in Week 5. And we got them ... just not from the places we thought they'd come from. Nonetheless, it's time for our weekly rundown of who made fantasy football enthusiasts pretty happy this week.
5. Bears, D/ST (28.00 fantasy points)
The NFL's best fantasy defense added to its resume with a dominating performance in a 41-3 pasting of the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Midway Monsters harassed Jags' quarterback Blaine Gabbert, sacking him three times, recovering a fumble and returning a pair of interceptions for touchdowns. Chicago has now scored 23 or more fantasy points in each of the last three weeks. The Bears have a bye in Week 6 before returning to action for a Monday night showdown with the Detroit Lions in Week 7.
4. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints (28.60 fantasy points)
On a night when he made history, Brees continued to look like a Hall of Famer -- in both real and fantasy football. The veteran QB carved up the San Diego Chargers for 370 yards and four touchdown passes. Brees has scored at least 19 fantasy points in each game this season and is making a bid to finish the season as the top scorer in fantasy football. He and the Saints have a bye in Week 6 before facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7. The Bucs are giving up more than 16 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
3. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts (28.88 fantasy points)
The rookie posted the best stat line of his young career, throwing for 362 yards, two touchdown passes and a scoring run in the come-from-behind 30-27 win over Green Bay. Luck has surpassed 300 passing yards in three of his first four games in the NFL and has a combined 52.40 fantasy points in his past two contests. He faces the struggling Jets in Week 6.
2. Alex Smith, QB, San Francisco 49ers (29.02 fantasy points)
Smith had one of his best days ever as a professional, throwing for 303 yards and three touchdowns in San Francisco's 45-3 rout of the Buffalo Bills. The former No. 1 overall pick did it with his legs, too, rushing for 49 yards. Smith has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in three of his five games this season. He could possibly add to that total next week against the New York Giants. Big Blue allowed 291 passing yards and two touchdowns to Brandon Weeden in Week 5.
1. Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans Saints (31.10 fantasy points)
For the second straight week, Colston looked like the No. 1 receiver that we all know he is. He torched the Chargers for nine catches, 131 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 31-24 win, earning #KABOOM honors in the process. In the past two weeks, the Hofstra man has caught 18 balls for 284 yards and four scores -- reasserting himself as one of the top pass-catchers in fantasy football. The Saints are on a bye in Week 6 and return to face the Bucs in Week 7 -- only the Redskins have been worse when it comes to stopping fantasy receivers.