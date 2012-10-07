NFL fantasy football: Marques Colston shocks Chargers

For the second straight week, Colston looked like the No. 1 receiver that we all know he is. He torched the Chargers for nine catches, 131 yards and three touchdowns in the Saints' 31-24 win, earning #KABOOM honors in the process. In the past two weeks, the Hofstra man has caught 18 balls for 284 yards and four scores -- reasserting himself as one of the top pass-catchers in fantasy football. The Saints are on a bye in Week 6 and return to face the Bucs in Week 7 -- only the Redskins have been worse when it comes to stopping fantasy receivers.