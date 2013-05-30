NFL fantasy football: June brings QB quandaries

Remember, we are talking fantasy football, not reality. He has finished third in QB fantasy points the past two seasons. Replacing Wes Welker and Brandon Lloyd with Danny Amendola and Donald Jones, and the concerns over Rob Gronkowski's back and forearm lead me to believe that Tom Brady will see a dip in his production in 2013. Rising stars who get points with their feet as well as their arms out there -- players like Cam Newton, Colin Kaepernick and Russell Wilson -- are likely to see their fantasy numbers go up in 2013. I would put Tom Brady as a third- or fourth-rounder for me. By the time I'd think about drafting him, he'd be taken; his reputation is too high to slip that far.