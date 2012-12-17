NFL fantasy football: How to catch a championship

You're asking the same question I am about Knowshon Moreno: when will the bottom fall out for him? 30 carries a week ago, and 24 more touches Sunday against Baltimore. Can he maintain this for one more week, or will he come up empty against the Browns when I need him the most? He was replaced by Ronnie Hillman for most of the fourth quarter after getting dinged up a little bit, but it looked to be more precautionary than anything else. But Denver is showing a marked propensity to run the football more than they have at any time previously this year - Moreno is a terrific flex play for your championship tilt.