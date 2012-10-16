NFL fantasy football: Handcuffs come in handy

Whether you're a fantasy beginner or don't have as much time to devote to your fantasy team during the week, I'm here for you with the newest edition of Fantasy 101 -- all your fantasy needs in 15 minutes or less. Because that's how long you'll need to digest this column and make your appropriate moves. Through six weeks, picking up free agents has been extremely difficult. You'll grab a player one week and then he gives you nothing for the next two. That is unfortunately how it's going so far in 2012. But keep at it, because the next waiver wire gem could be right around the corner.