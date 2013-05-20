NFL fantasy football: Gronk's draft status in flux

As a fantasy owner, how can you not be concerned about Gronkowski? Entering the 2013 NFL campaign, he'll be coming off his fourth (count 'em ... four) left forearm operation -- and that is assuming the surgeons don't find any remaining infections from the previous procedures. On top of that, Gronkowski needs surgery to correct a disc issue in his back that would require somewhere around 10 weeks to heal. Does that mean he's guaranteed to miss regular-season playing time? No, but these issues are clearly a red flag. What Gronkowski does have on his side is his past statistical success and value, not to mention the fact that no one outside of Jimmy Graham is on his level at the tight end position. Overall, I still expect him to be the second player at his position taken in most drafts ... and definitely after Graham. However, I wouldn't be taking Gronkowski with one of my first two or three overall selections until I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that he'll be ready to roll in time for Week 1.