NFL fantasy football: Five predictions for 2013

2. Megatron will not touch 2,000 yards. A lot of fans speculated whether or not Calvin Johnson would go where no man had gone before last year, and it didn't happen. Some speculated that if he had a threat on the other side of the field, he would have. I'm going the other way with that. BecauseNate Burleson got hurt, Ryan Broyles got hurt, and Detroit only ran the football 33.7 percent of the time (yes, the lowest in the NFL), Johnson was the focal point of the offense every series. Not this year.