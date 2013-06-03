NFL fantasy football: Five predictions for 2013

1. Larry Fitzgerald will be a top five receiver. Fitzgerald fell off the fantasy radar in 2012, through no fault of his own. The Arizona Rattlers of the Arena Football League had a better quarterback corps compared to the Cardinals' staff. That's going to change with Carson Palmer and new coach Bruce Arians. Fitzgerald will be back in the top five where he belongs.
2. One of the second-year starters will falter. The quarterback position is deeper than it's been in years, thanks to four players who will enter their second year as their team's starter: Andrew Luck, Robert Griffin III, Russell Wilson and Colin Kaepernick. One of these guys won't come through for your fantasy team. The odds bear that out. Look at Cam Newton last year. He finished strong, but was miserable early in the year. Paralysis by analysis. Trust me, at least one of these guys will struggle.
3. Matthew Stafford will have a bounce-back season. While Calvin Johnson was having another monster season, Stafford's numbers didn't quite translate. His touchdown totals dropped significantly from the previous year and he had fewer touchdowns than Ben Roethlisberger, who missed four games. Stafford won't get up to 40 touchdowns again, but he'll be close to 30 again. Best part? You're going to be able to nab him in the later rounds of your drafts.
4. A.J. Green won't be as good as you think. Green had a monster season for the Bengals in 2012. But did you know he caught only one touchdown pass in his final six games? And he topped 100 receiving yards just twice during that stretch. He nearly killed my championship run in our NFL Experts League. This just feels like a bad year for the Bengals and the guy who drafts Green in the second-round is going to regret it.
5. Darren McFadden and Reggie Bush will have great seasons. Nobody in your drafts will want to take McFadden or Bush. The unfortunate soul who ends up with one (or both!) will likely be the butt of jokes for the remainder of your draft. But McFadden will flourish in Oakland's new power running game. The Lions will make the most out of Bush's talents. Fantasy owners who selected them will end up with the last laugh.
