NFL fantasy football: Fitzgerald's poor value a reality

There are no two ways about it, Manning was awful on Monday night. He threw three interceptions on the Broncos' first three possessions and looked nothing like the guy who carved up the Pittsburgh Steelers the week before. One big week from Manning was certainly promising, but no guarantee that he was all the way back to being pre-2011 Peyton. Similarly, one bad game doesn't mean it's time to give up on him. Manning is still one of the smartest QBs in the league and he'll figure out how to fix any issues with the offense. I'll be surprised if he finishes the season as a top-five quarterback, but he'll be fine long-term.