NFL fantasy football: Doug Martin carries premium trade value

Money: First of all, considering your Twitter handle, I have to commend you on not being too emotional about this decision, if in fact the G-Men are your favorite team. That's a big problem with too many fantasy players. As of the answer to your question, Absolutely. Are there any injury concerns with Nicks or Marshall? Yes, with Nicks. Is there any question that one or the other is the go to receiver in his relationship with his quarterback? Yes, Victor Cruz got 8+ targets in 10 of the final 12 games last year. Has Brandon Marshall produced at every stop of his career? Of course he has. Marshall will be in the top 5 this season, I have no question about it, Nicks needs to stay healthy to get there, and he's already had a bump in the road. Make the deal.