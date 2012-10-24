NFL fantasy football: Don't quit on Darren McFadden

M.F.: I would have been scoffed at for suggesting this move in the preseason, but I would rather have Luck than Newton the rest of the season. It's nuts, right? Well, hear me out. Both players are very close in value right now, as Luck has 104.46 fantasy points compared to Newton's 103.38. And while Newton is going to pile up more rushing yards, Luck will have the edge in passing yards. The pair has the same number of rushing touchdowns through the first seven weeks as well. Where Luck has a major advantage is in the schedule. Of his final nine games of the fantasy season (Weeks 8-16), just one is against a team (Houston Texans) that isn't among the top 16 in terms of allowing the most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks. That includes favorable games against the Tennessee Titans (2), New England Patriots, Buffalo Bills and Chiefs. Newton has just five such contests, and his next start comes against the stout Bears defense.