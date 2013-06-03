NFL fantasy football: Don't pass on elite quarterbacks

Okay, maybe not really, but we're certainly getting there. Every year teams throw the football more and more, and this trend isn't going to stop any time soon. The elite fantasy running back is a dying breed, which is why once again there's such a huge emphasis on getting as many as you can - because you'll be able to get your starting quarterback in the later rounds. This is a very popular philosophy around the halls here at the NFL, but that's only somewhat true. I'm going to show you why you should still get your elite quarterback early. If you can't get one of them, only then is there no harm in waiting until later.