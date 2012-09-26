NFL fantasy football: Don't panic over Matt Stafford

M.F.: Trade one of them, even if it's Rodgers. Why in the world should you have two elite quarterbacks on your roster when you can start just one? Seek out a team in your league that needs a quarterback and is strong at a position(s) of need for you and make an offer. Keep in mind that you should take no less than the best in return for either one of these players, so shoot for the stars in a potential transaction. If you need a running back, for example, go after Arian Foster, Ray Rice or LeSean McCoy. If it's a two-for-one trade, make sure you're getting two legitimate starters in exchange for either Rodgers or RG3. If a good deal doesn't present itself right away, sit back and wait. Just don't sell yourself short.