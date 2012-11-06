NFL fantasy football: Don't get down on Percy Harvin

Michael Fabiano: Harvin suffered an injured ankle against the Seattle Seahawks and is in danger of missing Week 10, so I'm not sure you can get full market value for him. I also wouldn't rush to trade him just because he's had one bad game. Let's be honest, the Florida product has been terrific this season overall. In fact, he had scored double-digit fantasy points in the four games before getting hurt against the Hawks. With that said, I wouldn't be opposed to putting him on the trade block and seeing what offers are made. The one negative with Harvin is his schedule -- over the next six weeks, he faces the Chicago Bears twice, the St. Louis Rams and the Houston Texans.