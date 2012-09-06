NFL fantasy football: Don't fear starting Luck Week 1

2: Number of times I'll say out loud on Sunday "I should have played Andrew Luck." Over. No one's playing him this week because it's the big, bad, Bears defense. And likely because he's your number two QB. But he is this good. And the Colts will be behind. And he'll throw. And throw. Successfully. The Bears defense is very susceptible to the pass, and I wonder how dominant they can be in a division where everyone except for the Vikings throws the football better than 85% of the league. I just have a funny feeling about his debut. And then you'll spend all your free agonizing whether or not to start him in Week 2 against, yes, the Vikings (And yes is your answer).