NFL fantasy football: Danny Amendola catching on

Donnie Avery, WR, Indianapolis Colts: I won the NFL Experts League in 2010, thanks in no small part to the inspiration of Avery, who was lost very early in the year. And with Rank's Tanks being the class organization that it is, Avery was added to the roster in Week 16 so he could be a part of the organization when we defeated the Evil Empire (Fabiano). Avery has been targeted like crazy and continues to emerge as a huge part of the offense. The Jaguars are pretty tough on receivers this year, so you might not need him until after the Colts' bye week in Week 5.