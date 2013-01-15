NFL fantasy football: Coordinator tracker

Monte Kiffin, Defensive Coordinator: It's a curious hire, to say the least...and not just because Kiffin's defense the past three seasons at the University of Southern California were consistently among the worst in the Pac-12 conference. It's a strange move because Kiffin's famed "Tampa 2" defense doesn't seem to fit the Cowboys' personnel. Dallas has spent the past couple of offseasons beefing up its secondary with players more suited for man coverage. Now they'll likely be asked to play a lot of zone. Additionally, it takes two of the team's best defensive assets -- linebackers DeMarcus Ware and Sean Lee -- and ask them to play in spots they're unaccustomed to. This isn't to say the Cowboys can't find success, but it might take a year or two for the team to adjust.