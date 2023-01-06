Fantasy Football

NFL Fantasy Football: Bills-Bengals scoring update

Published: Jan 06, 2023 at 01:11 PM
NFLShield
NFL Fantasy Staff

nfl.com

With the NFL announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game has been cancelled and will not be resumed, NFL Fantasy Football stat corrections will be made to match the official NFL gamebook as outlined in Wednesday's update. As such, all fantasy points accrued during that game will be vacated.

Stat changes will begin rolling out shortly and should be concluded by end of day Friday.

At the time of stat changes, you might also see changes in matchup outcomes for Week 17. League commissioners can use their admin tools to make adjustments if they choose.

For those in leagues still competing in Week 18, please refer here for additional implications.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we continue to work through this unprecedented set of circumstances. Please read here for the latest update on Damar Hamlin's recovery.

