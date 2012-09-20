NFL fantasy football: Big names aren't always IDP gold

Finding a quality IDP is something of an inexact science, as proven by some of the names at the top of the leader board. But in many way it's like finding quality fantasy players on the offensive side. Pay attention to which players are always around the football and check the box scores to see who's making the most tackles. Like an offensive player, it's not a guaranteed formula for success every single week, but chances are you'll be on the plus side more times than not.