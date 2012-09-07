NFL fantasy football: Andrew Luck will be challenged in debut

Your fantasy team plays in the NFL, and you should too! Sign up today to play the official free and customizable fantasy game of the National Football League!
With the NFL's main course being served this Sunday and Monday, it's time to break down the matchups from a fantasy perspective.
Analysis: It's hard to imagine a tougher debut for Andrew Luck. Expect Brian Urlacher and company to make life hard for the rookie. Jay Cutler, Brandon Marshall and Matt Forte could all have big days against a rebuiling defense. Michael Bush could vulture a TD or two.
Analysis: The Browns secondary is no picnic -- even less so with Joe Haden expected to play. It could be a tough day for Michael Vick and the Eagles receivers. Look for Greg Little to see plenty of targets, but without other WR help, he could be locked down by Philly's secondary. Cleveland's RB rotation could produce, but no one back will do enough to make a huge splash.
Analysis: If the Rams can protect Sam Bradford, his wide receivers could have a nice day against a shorthanded Lions secondary. Matt Stafford and Calvin Johnson could connect for a couple of scores and Kevin Smith should find plenty of running room.
Analysis: The Dolphins offense will be suffocated like a fish out of water. Reggie Bush could pick up a few points as a receiver, but don't expect much. Arian Foster's knee issues could be a boost for Ben Tate. However the day should belong to Matt Schaub and Andre Johnson.
Analysis: The Falcons wide-open passing game could have success, but Michael Turner is likely to be Atlanta's offensive star here. Dwayne Bowe and Jon Baldwin could have room to operate in the Falcons secondary.
Analysis: Look for Justin Blackmon to announce his presence with authority to the rest of the NFL, helping Blaine Gabbert's production in the process. Adrian Peterson and Toby Gerhart should have serviceable days, but Percy Harvin looks like the go-to guy here with his abilities as a hybrid WR/RB.
Analysis:Robert Griffin III could make an impact in his first NFL start thanks to his ability to throw and run and Pierre Garcon should be the biggest beneficiary. The Saints offense should be productive as always, but look for especially good things from Pierre Thomas and Darren Sproles.
Analysis: The Jets defense could keep the Bills down on Sunday, though Stevie Johnson could find a tiny bit of sustenance on Revis Island. There aren't many times to consider Jets offensive players, but this could be it. Mark Sanchez and Shonn Greene have one of their most favorable matchups this week.
Analysis: Both Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez will likely have plenty of room to run in the middle of the field. Stevan Ridley could also have a nice season debut. Give Chris Johnson and Nate Washington strong consideration this week and maybe a nod to Jake Locker if you're feeling particularly lucky.
Analysis:Russell Wilson and Sidney Rice should connect for at least one score against the Cardinals secondary. With Beanie Wells questionable, Ryan Williams is in line for the bulk of the carries. He could have a mildly productive day against a tough defense, but don't get your expectations up.
Analysis:Greg Jennings and Jordy Nelson are both threats to score against the Niners secondary. Similarly, Randy Moss and Michael Crabtree could do damage against Green Bay's back four. Consider Frank Gore as well against a suspect Packers front line.
Analysis:DeAngelo Williams is primed for a big opening week, though beware of Mike Tolbert stealing a score or two. Cam Newton should be able to find plenty of targets to throw to against the Bucs' secondary. Doug Martin and Vincent Jackson should both produce against a shaky Panthers defense.
Analysis:Ben Roethlisberger could have a good Sunday night, but it will likely be all about Antonio Brown and Mike Wallace against the Broncos. Peyton Manning will have a good, but not great, night. Don't expect much from Willis McGahee and the Denver running game.
Analysis: It should be tough sledding for Andy Dalton on Monday night, but A.J. Green should make a few plays for fantasy owners. Torrey Smith is poised for big production against Cincinnati while Ray Rice should post respectable totals.
Analysis: Look for Malcom Floyd to put together a solid game in the Week 1 finale. Ronnie Brown could be more productive than expected. Darrius Heyward-Bey could perform well, but keep an eye out for Rod Streater as a sleeper at WR.