NFL Fantasy Football: A conversation with Jake Ciely

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield are back in the studio for another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts off with the biggest news of the day such as Jay Gruden being named offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tevin Coleman reportedly having a chance to play in the Super Bowl after his shoulder injury (4:46). Then, Jake Ciely of The Athletic calls in to review the 2019 fantasy season and look ahead to the 2020 Pro Bowl to round out the show with the guys (16:37).