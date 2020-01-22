NFL Fantasy Football: A conversation with Jake Ciely

Published: Jan 22, 2020 at 07:02 AM

Marcas Grant and Graham Barfield are back in the studio for another NFL Fantasy Football Podcast! The duo starts off with the biggest news of the day such as Jay Gruden being named offensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tevin Coleman reportedly having a chance to play in the Super Bowl after his shoulder injury (4:46). Then, Jake Ciely of The Athletic calls in to review the 2019 fantasy season and look ahead to the 2020 Pro Bowl to round out the show with the guys (16:37).

LISTEN to the podcast below:

SUBSCRIBE on Apple Podcasts & Google Play:


[Listen on Google Play Music](https://play.google.com/music/m/Irm4x3orjrqioqllts66spxe4fa?t=NFLFantasyLive&utmsource=globalco&utmmedium=prtnr&utmcontent=Mar2515&utm_campaign=PartBadge&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-mu-PartBadge-Mar2515-1'>listen on google play music) alt=

Related Content

news

2021 NFL Draft: Final quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from all three days of the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Debrief: 32 thoughts for 32 teams after the 2021 NFL Draft

With the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Gregg Rosenthal presents one thought on all 32 teams. Will Carolina regret going in on Sam Darnold? Can Aaron Rodgers be appeased? Did Urban Meyer risk too much?
news

Alabama, Ohio State tie for most players selected with 10; SEC has 65 picks

Alabama and Ohio State tied for the most players from one school selected in the 2021 NFL Draft with 10 each, while the SEC -- as usual -- led all conferences with 65 selections. 
news

Family matters: Why Osa Odighizuwa wants to advocate for mental health 

Mental illness struck his family twice, first his father, then his brother. Now, with lessons learned the hard way, the third-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys wants NFL locker rooms to be judgment-free spaces where players in crisis can seek help, writes Chase Goodbread.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW