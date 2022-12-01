NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 13 sleepers

Football fans as a group are an impatient lot. We clamor for our stars to immediately be stars. None of this “waiting around for guys to develop” for us. That clamoring gets even louder when that prospect has the “generational” label attached to him. But for those who weren’t ready to bail on Lawrence, the time might be arriving. Over his last three games, Lawrence is averaging more than 270 passing yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions. It peaked in Week 12 when he threw for 321 yards and three scores against the Ravens.





Now he gets to take the hot hand into Week 13’s matchup against the Lions. Detroit has been a soft target for fantasy managers looking to play matchups. They’ve allowed four 300-yard passing games and six games with multiple passing touchdowns. So far, eight different signal-callers have scored a weekly top-12 finish against the Lions. With the Jaguars' high-volume passing offense starting to come together, Lawrence could make it nine.