NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 11 sleepers

Last week, I wasn’t a big fan of Jones’ matchup against the Houston Texans. Despite being a bad team, the Texans are getting gashed on the ground, not through the air. Yardage-wise, that fear had merit. Jones had fewer than 200 passing yards and ran for just 24. But a pair of touchdown passes meant he ended up with a decent fantasy day. Trust the process, though, right?





This week, the process says Jones is a solid start against a continually bad Lions defense. They continue to be fodder for opposing quarterbacks. Detroit is allowing the most fantasy points per game to the position. The biggest culprit has been the Lions' inability to stop running quarterbacks. Justin Fields and Jalen Hurts combining for 237 yards is one thing. Geno Smith going for 49 yards (more than 20 percent of his rushing total for the season) is another. Jones enters the week among the top five quarterbacks in rushing yards -- look for him to add to that total this week.