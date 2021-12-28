NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 17

With Miles Sanders already ruled out, the Eagles will look to a couple of familiar waiver wire names for help. Jordan Howard will probably be the first choice of many fantasy managers, but Boston Scott shouldn't be overlooked. Scott played 31 percent of the snaps last week and led Philly in backfield touches. He didn't have a target but that felt more like an anomaly than anything to really worry about. The Eagles run-heavy offense put up a good number against Washington's defense two weeks ago. After the Football Team's dismantling at the hands of the Cowboys, there's little reason to think thing will be different this week.

Isaiah McKenzie was the latest Bills receiver to go off for fantasy managers. He set career-highs in targets, receptions, and yards last week against the Patriots. Most of that was a function of who wasn't available for the Bills – notably Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis. Davis has already been ruled out for this week. Beasley's availability for Week 17 will come down to the wire. That should again open targets for McKenzie against a Falcons secondary that couldn't corral Amon-Ra St. Brown last week. I wouldn't like their chances versus a much better Bills passing attack.

The Rustin Cohle Player of the Week is Robby Anderson. We had high expectations for him before the season. Things seemed OK when he had 57 yards and a touchdown in Week 1. He didn't come close to that yardage total again until an 84-yard outburst against Atlanta in Week 14. But that may have sparked something. Anderson has seen eight or more targets in three straight games. This week, he faces a Saints defense that was ravaged by COVID last week but has generally been friendly to opposing passing games. Anderson might be more attractive to DFS players but could have flex appeal in deep leagues.

With the Eagles back on the schedule, we again pivot to Ricky Seals-Jones. Last week made us nervous with John Barnes getting a lot of the tight end work. We're chalking that up to game script. Washington was out of the game mere moments after the National Anthem ended. Beyond that, there's nothing to suggest that RSJ isn't still the tight end of record in Washington. If you believe that, it's a small walk to adding him to your lineups this week against Philly. If I must explain why, you haven't been paying attention this year.

It's easy to look at the Ravens defense and think that you should avoid targeting it in fantasy. But last week's Joe Burrow avalanche should have been the final signal that those days are over – at least for now. This week, the Rams come calling. That makes Tyler Higbee a nice streaming tight end option. Baltimore has been bad against tight ends all season long. Losing key pieces of the secondary hasn't helped. All of L.A.'s pass-catchers are in play this week, but Higbee should be on the radar of anyone needing TE assistance.

We can stay in the NFC West and turn to Gerald Everett. There's the obvious reason that the Lions have been awful against tight ends going back to Week 12. Maybe that's enough for you to make the move and use him as a streamer. If you need more – and you might, considering Seattle's recent offensive struggles – the Seahawks lean heavily on their tight ends near the end zone. Everett ranks alongside with DK Metcalf when it comes to targets inside the opponents' 12-yard line. Touchdown upside is important with streaming tight ends. It exists here.