NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 14

If you want more proof of how weird this season has been, I'm writing about ﻿Laquon Treadwell﻿. The former first-round pick is on his third team in three years. He didn't see the field much early in the season, but over the past two weeks he's been the Jaguars most targeted receiver. Let's keep riding that wave this week against the Titans. Thirteen wideouts have gone for 80 or more yards against Tennessee's secondary. That defense has also given up 16 touchdown receptions to the position -- second-most in the league. Treadwell won't have much value in seasonal leagues, but could be a sneaky DFS play.

When it comes to tight ends this week, we don't have the Eagles to pick on. Our next best option is the Ravens defense. That turns the spotlight onto ﻿Austin Hooper﻿. So far this season, Hooper's best outing was a 12.5-point performance against the Patriots in Week 10. He could top that this week against Baltimore. That defense has allowed six top-12 tight end finishes this season -- including Hooper's teammate ﻿David Njoku﻿ in Week 12. Njoku was placed on Cleveland's reserve/COVID-19 list this week, opening an opportunity for Hooper. With a couple of top tight ends on bye this week, this could be a streaming chance.

﻿Noah Fant﻿'s season has been a moving target. Though the same can be said of most of the Broncos' pass catchers this season. Nonetheless, Fant leads the team in receptions and is second in targets, making him one of Denver's more consistent options. That should come into play this week against Detroit. The Lions are coming off their first win in a calendar year, but still have defensive issues. ﻿Tyler Conklin﻿ was a quality streaming option last week and Fant fits the same mold in Week 14.