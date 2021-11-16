NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 11

While we're talking about the Dolphins, let's peek in on Myles Gaskin. You'll probably hear some talk about him being good in odd-numbered weeks. It's true, though it's not useful for anything more than jokes. ("Gaskin can never get even. He can only get odd.") He's been the picture of inconsistency, but the Jets have a way of helping all sorts of players get right. They have the 29th-ranked rushing defense and are being routinely gashed by opposing rushers. Matt Breida even rose from the fantasy dead to score twice against Gang Green last week. At least Gaskin already has a pulse.

It took a couple of months and a change at play-caller, but Kenyan Drake has become fantasy relevant recently. Greg Olson has allowed him to be the pass-catching back we anticipated when he joined the team. Drake was always expected to be a matchup-based option -- and now we're starting to get the right matchups. The Bengals haven't been great against fantasy running backs this year. They've especially struggled against pass-catching backs. Cincinnati has allowed the second-most catches and fourth-most receiving yards to the position. This could be a week we love The Drake.

I don't know if Elijah Moore is truly a sleeper, alas, here he is. It would be nice if the Jets did more to feature him in the passing game. Still, he's finding ways to prosper. The rookie has scored double-digit fantasy points in four straight games. This week, he faces a Dolphins defense that, while improved, has still been victimized by opposing receivers. Considering the deficiencies of the Jets defense, New York's offense could be playing from behind. That would mean more targets for Moore in the second half of the game. Garbage points still count.

Adam Trautman was a preseason deep sleeper. He's a Week 11 deep sleeper as well. The difference is that being a tight end sleeper at this point in the season means only needing to score a touchdown. Enter New Orleans' Week 11 opponent, the Philadelphia Eagles. Philly has been the stone-worst team against tight ends this year. They've allowed eight receiving TDs to tight ends with eight different players scoring double-digit fantasy points against the Birds. If you're banking on a waiver wire tight end to find the end zone in Week 11, Trautman is as good as any.

Cole Kmet fell into the same preseason category as Trautman. He has a similar Week 11 situation as well. The Ravens are no longer the worst team against tight ends, but they are in shouting distance. It helps that Kmet has built a nice rapport with Justin Fields. Hopefully that bond got stronger during Chicago's bye week. Regardless, we've been targeting Baltimore with tight ends all year long. No reason to stop now.

Remember those weeks when we were plugging C.J. Uzomah as a sleeper tight end? Those days are back! Uzomah's target share has been understandably inconsistent. That's to be expected on a team with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. It's made him very touchdown dependent. Which makes him like nearly every other tight end in fantasy football. To that end, he gets to face the Raiders this week. Las Vegas has allowed the second-most fantasy points per game to tight ends this year. For anyone throwing darts at the position this week, Uzomah's a good place to aim.