NFL fantasy football: 2012 quarterback overview

2. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (2012 - 345.58 points): It was another ho-hum season for Brees, who threw for 5,000-plus yards for the second straight season and led all quarterbacks in fantasy points. Outside of 2010, when he finished sixth, Brees has been No. 1 or 2 in points at the position since 2008. He has also been among the top six field generals in each of the last six years.