NFL fantasy football: 10 sleepers to target

Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia Eagles: It seems like a long time ago the first overall pick in many fantasy drafts was being spent on Vick, but in reality, it was just two years ago. With Chip Kelly now integrating his offense in Philly, Vick is a reasonable gamble once the first ten or so QBs are gone (but if he's your No. 1, make sure you get a reliable No. 2 like Andy Dalton ... or Nick Foles?).