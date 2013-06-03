NFL fantasy football: 10 sleepers to target

Dallas Cowboys D/ST: The one mainstay of Monte Kiffin's Bucs defenses of the '90s and the Bears' defense last year was forcing mistakes from offenses and creating turnovers. In fact, Chicago was far and away the leader in fantasy points defensively last season. There might be some growing pains in Dallas early, but this might be a defense to grab with your last pick so as to keep them from hitting the waiver wire.