NFL fantasy football: 10 sleepers to target

Lamar Miller, RB, Miami Dolphins: I fully expect the Dolphins to run the football this year so as not put too much on Ryan Tannehill's plate. The guy has already said he's aiming for 1,500 yards. I'll take 1,000 if I get him in the middle rounds.
Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona Cardinals:Bruce Arians has already gushed over Palmer's ability to get the football vertical at OTAs. Don't laugh about Palmer, who was able to put up consistent production (17th among QBs) despite not having any help from his supporting cast in Oakland.
Scott Chandler, TE, Buffalo Bills:Scott Chandler finished 14th among fantasy tight ends with Ryan Fitzpatrick at the helm. With a rookie in E.J. Manuel, and a couple of rookie wideouts, the Bills passing game should go through Stevie Johnson and Chandler. He only had eight red zone targets last season ... that should go up with a rookie quarterback trying to find his biggest receiver in the morass of the opponent's endzone.
Brandon Myers, TE, New York Giants: The Giants were able to utilize Martellus Bennett within the confines of Kevin Gilbride's offense effectively last season. Myers led all AFC tight ends in catches with 79. How many fantasy owners took notice? You should be able to wait on this guy in your draft.
Daryl Richardson, RB, St. Louis Rams: Richardson flat out beat Isaiah Pead last preseason to be Steven Jackson's number two. Well, Jackson is playing in Atlanta now and this is Richardson's baby to lose. Jeff Fisher always believed in running the football in Tennessee so Richardson should get 200 carries.
Mohamed Sanu, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Sanu caught four touchdowns in the last three games before hurting his foot and going on injured reserve. He is expected to be at full go come camp and is penciled in as A.J. Green's deuce.
St. Louis Rams D/ST: Don't laugh. I like the Rams defense and all it is shaping up to be -- particularly the corners. Cortland Finnegan is obviously there, while Janoris Jenkins has a full year under his belt at the other spot. The draft brought Alec Ogletree in the first round -- despite having first round value -- and an upgrade at safety in rookie T.J. McDonald. Then there's the pass rush...
Rashard Mendenhall, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Boy, this guy's fantasy value took a dip last year. But while Mendenhall has taken some lumps in your hearts, bear in mind that new Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians likes to go with one back and Arizona has no sure-fire starter.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: This is pretty simple. Mike Wallace is gone, Heath Miller is hurt, and 36-year old Plaxico Burress isn't going to be able to replace all that production with Antonio Brown. Thus, Sanders equals sleeper. Complicated, I know.
Dallas Cowboys D/ST: The one mainstay of Monte Kiffin's Bucs defenses of the '90s and the Bears' defense last year was forcing mistakes from offenses and creating turnovers. In fact, Chicago was far and away the leader in fantasy points defensively last season. There might be some growing pains in Dallas early, but this might be a defense to grab with your last pick so as to keep them from hitting the waiver wire.