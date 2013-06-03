NFL fantasy football: 10 sleepers to target

Jake Locker, QB, Tennessee Titans: You have to imagine the Titans expected a little more from Locker at this point. But he has the talent and an underrated receiving corps. This could be the year for him.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins: Tannehill has raved about the addition of Mike Wallace to the team's offense, and suddenly the Dolphins' offense looks very explosive.
Sam Bradford, QB, St. Louis Rams: This is the season for Bradford to either step forward, or it might not ever happen. St. Louis supplied the talent, now it's up to Bradford. The only knock is the other three NFC West teams are loaded on defense.
Lamar Miller, RB, Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins felt good enough about Miller to allow Reggie Bush to leave. That's good enough for me. Miller has the ability, and more importantly, the opportunity to be a No. 1 back.
Johnathan Franklin, RB, Green Bay Packers: Fanklin was not the first running back selected by the Packers, but he looks like the better fit for Green Bay's offense.
Montee Ball, RB, Denver Broncos: Ball should see plenty of snaps as a rookie. His value will vault even higher if the team parts ways with Willis McGahee.
Chris Ivory, RB, New York Jets: The Jets paid a little price to acquire Ivory from the Saints, but he could be a nice pick for you in fantasy drafts. Ivory looked better than Mark Ingram at times last year.
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts: Hilton had a smashing rookie season and he should continue to improve with Luck coming into their second season.
Denarius Moore, WR, Oakland Raiders: The Raiders figure to throw the ball, so somebody has to catch the ball, right? Nobody has emerged as the top guy yet. Moore is the early pick.
