NFL fantasy football: 10 sleepers to target

Vernon Davis, TE, San Francisco 49ers: Davis was the forgotten man in the 49ers offense once Colin Kaepernick took over. That started to change in the postseason. Now with Michael Crabtree expected to miss most -- if not all -- of the 2013 season, Davis could ascend to his previous spot atop the peckind order in the 49ers' list of targets. He's primed for a nice bounce back year.
Chris Ivory, RB, New York Jets: Speaking of Ivory, being in a New York state of mind should do wonders for his game and for fantasy owners. Until Gang Green straightens out its quarterback situation, the team will lean on its run game. In doing so, the Jets turn to a guy with a 5.1 yards per carry average. We'll see how a larger sample size affects such a gaudy number, but Ivory will have every chance to make a splash in New York.
Jacoby Jones, WR, Baltimore Ravens: You can argue that Jones popped onto people's radars with his big plays in the postseason. This year, he'll move up to being a bona fide No. 2 option in Baltimore's passing offense behind Torrey Smith. Jones' speed makes him a big play candidate and he could be a home run hitter for fantasy owners in 2013.
Lamar Miller, RB, Miami Dolphins: The Dolphins cleared the way for Miller by letting Reggie Bush move on to Detroit. Originally, it looked like Miller would battle with Daniel Thomas for touches. But with the team brass sounding pessimistic about Thomas, that seems like less of a concern. Miller won't be a featured back, but he'll be about as close as you can come without being named Peterson or Foster.
Brandon Myers, TE, New York Giants: I was an unabashed Myers fan last season -- and that was while playing in an inconsistent Raiders offense. Now he moves to New York in an attack that's much more friendly to tight ends; just look at what Martellus Bennett accomplished early last year. Myers cracked the top 10 last season. Look for him to move up the ranks a notch or two this year.
Tavon Austin, WR, St. Louis Rams: When people talk about Austin, the name Percy Harvin keeps coming up. The Rams could certainly use that type of playmaker in their offense. If nothing else, the fact that the coaching staff seems to be scheming different ways to get the ball in his hands bodes well for his fantasy potential.
Andre Brown, RB, New York Giants: Even with New York's three-headed running back attack last season, Brown started to separate himself from the pack. Now that Ahmad Bradshaw is off-Broadway and Tom Coughlin's confidence in David Wilson seems unsteady, Brown should see the bulk of the carries for Big Blue. He probably won't average 5.2 yards per carry this season, but if he can come close, fantasy owners won't have many complaints.
Fred Davis, TE, Washington Redskins: With the tight end position suffering from a lack of depth, Davis' return to health should be a boon to fantasy owners. Now if he could only stay healthy. All the pieces are set for a player who has averaged more than 12 yards per reception in his career. As long as he remains on the field, Davis can be a shot in the arm for owners looking to fill the position.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers:Mike Wallace is in Miami and Antonio Brown hasn't established himself as a sure-fire No. 1 option in Pittsburgh. That opens the door for Sanders to make himself a bigger part of the passing game. Last season was his best in the NFL. This one has the potential to be even better.