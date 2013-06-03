NFL fantasy football: 10 sleepers to target

Chris Ivory, RB, New York Jets: Speaking of Ivory, being in a New York state of mind should do wonders for his game and for fantasy owners. Until Gang Green straightens out its quarterback situation, the team will lean on its run game. In doing so, the Jets turn to a guy with a 5.1 yards per carry average. We'll see how a larger sample size affects such a gaudy number, but Ivory will have every chance to make a splash in New York.