NFL fantasy football: 10 sleepers to target

Jared Cook, TE, St. Louis Rams: If it seems like Cook is always listed as a sleeper, well, it's because he's been a popular one over the last two years. Unfortunately, he has failed to meet expectations both on the field and in fantasy land. Luckily for Cook, a move to St. Louis makes him an attractive option once again. If he can earn the slot role left behind by Danny Amendola, he'll be in a good position to see a lot of targets from Sam Bradford. Cook has top-10 upside among tight ends.