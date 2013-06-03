NFL fantasy football: 10 potential draft bargains

Hakeem Nicks, WR, New York Giants: It's no secret to anyone -- including all the other owners in your league -- that Nicks is injury-prone. Very, very injury-prone. It's also no secret how productive he can be when he's on the field, and in 2013, he'll be particularly motivated with a contract on the line. In other words, swallow hard and grab one of the most talented WRs in the league.