NFL fantasy football: 10 potential draft bargains

* Marques Colston, WR, New Orleans Saints:* Somehow this dude always seems to get underrated. I said on NFL Fantasy Live last year that he is probably the least appreciated player in all of fantasy football. He caught 83 balls for 1,154 yards and 10 touchdowns last year. I believe I picked him up in the sixth stanza. That's value.
Stevan Ridley, RB, New England Patriots: Does anyone think of Stevan Ridley as a premier running back? Well, all he did last season was rush for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. That's production. Fantasy owners in your league might pass this guy up in the second round, so watch this closely. If you're picking mid-second round, Ridley won't be there the next time your team's name comes up. There aren't enough second-tier running backs in fantasy left to warrant waiting on him.
Matt Forte, RB, Chicago Bears: A lot of folks are down on Forte. Injury and the ineffectiveness of the Bears offensive line has much to do with the perception that his stock is falling. He still ran for 1,094 yards and caught 44 passes in 2012 and is expected to be featured in Marc Trestman's offense, particularly in the passing game. He's a steal in the late second/early third round.
Vernon Davis, TE, San Francisco 49ers: Everyone in fantasy waited for Vernon Davis' production to come around last year. It never did. However, now that Delanie Walker is playing in Tennessee, Davis should get a few more looks from the tight end position. Bear in mind that he racked up 254 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.
Greg Jennings, WR, Minnesota Vikings:Greg Jennings has been nothing but productive over the last six seasons. But because he's playing with Christian Ponder, and the Vikings' inability to get the ball downfield, he could still be sitting there past the fifth round. If he is, that's when you need to move. Jennings is one of those rare birds who can either be a bust or bargain, depending on whether or not people in your league believe in him or not. He sat for some time in our NFL.com mock draft.
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers: Another underappreciated quarterback has to be Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers would be nowhere without this guy, and I think he's someone you can get extremely late in your fantasy draft. I look for the Steelers offensive line to play better, especially with a healthy David DeCastro back in the fold. Yes, Big Ben gets hurt a lot, but if you get him as your backup in the late rounds, who cares? Just make sure your starter and Roethlisberger don't have the same bye.
Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego Chargers: The thought here is that Philip Rivers rebounds under head coach Mike McCoy. My sense is that Rivers won't even get drafted, making him an outstanding early season waiver wire pickup ... especially for you RG3 owners (in the event he has a setback.) Prior to 2012, Rivers produced four straight seasons of at least 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Reggie Bush, RB, Detroit Lions:Reggie Bush is similar to Greg Jennings in that he could be a bargain or a bust in your draft, depending on how people view him. Yet, if he's still sitting there in the fifth round, you should give the new Lions running back a long look. Detroit loves throwing the ball more than any club in the NFL. It should be noted that Bush has caught 372 balls in his career.
Matt Flynn, QB, Oakland Raiders:Matt Flynn is expected to be the Raiders quarterback in 2013, and thus, merits inclusion on this list. He won't even be drafted in some leagues, making him a bargain. The Raiders have a whole new defense with potentially nine new starters. Guess what? Oakland is going to be playing from behind a lot this season. Hello, garbage points.