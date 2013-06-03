NFL fantasy football: 10 potential draft bargains

Greg Jennings, WR, Minnesota Vikings:Greg Jennings has been nothing but productive over the last six seasons. But because he's playing with Christian Ponder, and the Vikings' inability to get the ball downfield, he could still be sitting there past the fifth round. If he is, that's when you need to move. Jennings is one of those rare birds who can either be a bust or bargain, depending on whether or not people in your league believe in him or not. He sat for some time in our NFL.com mock draft.