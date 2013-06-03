NFL fantasy football: 10 players to avoid

Frank Gore, RB, San Francisco 49ers: You're going to say I'm a year early on Gore (with Marcus Lattimore basically redshirting this season in the hopes he gets healthy for 2014), but let's not ignore the facts. Gore's touches are decreasing for this season -- whether he likes it or not -- and he's 30 years old. Keeping him fresh and preserving him for the playoffs will be the 49ers number one goal, which means decreased fantasy production. He's also had plenty of dings throughout his career, and I don't want to be on the hook for the big physical breakdown he may be headed for. Gore is almost undraftable for me, because he's going to go as a No. 2 RB and there's no way I'm going to pick him that high.