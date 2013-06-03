NFL fantasy football: 10 players to avoid

Greg Jennings, WR, Minnesota Vikings: Jennings is going to get more than his share of targets in Minnesota's passing game, but the downgrade from Aaron Rodgers to Christian Ponder at the quarterback position is enormous. In fact, it's hard to see him finishing anywhere near the top 12 wideouts based on fantasy points - that's something he did quite often in Green Bay. Jennings should now be seen as a No. 3 fantasy wideout in drafts, so make sure not to reach for him before Round 5.