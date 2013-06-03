NFL fantasy football: 10 deep sleepers to target

Terrelle Pryor, QB, Oakland Raiders: Let's face it - the Raiders are not going to be a very good football team this season. Still, Pryor would have some late-round value if he were to win the starting job in training camp - mostly because of his skills as a runner. Much like Tim Tebow two years ago, Pryor could etch out some legitimate value based on what he can do with his feet despite not being much of a passer. Don't hesitate to take a flier on him in the late rounds if he's the starter.