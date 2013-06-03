NFL fantasy football: 10 deep sleepers to target

Terrelle Pryor, QB, Oakland Raiders: Let's face it - the Raiders are not going to be a very good football team this season. Still, Pryor would have some late-round value if he were to win the starting job in training camp - mostly because of his skills as a runner. Much like Tim Tebow two years ago, Pryor could etch out some legitimate value based on what he can do with his feet despite not being much of a passer. Don't hesitate to take a flier on him in the late rounds if he's the starter.
Ryan Tannehill, QB, Miami Dolphins: Tannehill didn't have an impressive rookie season compared to the likes of Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck and Russell Wilson, but he did show some flashes of potential. He should be better in the stat sheets in 2013, as Tannehill now has new additions like Mike Wallace and Brandon Gibson at his disposal in the pass attack. With such an improved arsenal, Tannehill will be in a spot to make some statistical strides in 2013.
Ronnie Hillman, RB, Denver Broncos: I have Montee Ball ranked far ahead of him from a fantasy perspective, but Hillman is also in the mix for carries. When you also consider how Broncos coach John Fox has used backfield committees in the past, and it's not out of the realm of possibility for Hillman to wind up as a prominent part of the offense. He isn't going to be worth more than a late-round selection in most leagues, but Hillman is a name to remember late in most drafts.
Vincent Brown, WR, San Diego Chargers: Brown missed the entire 2012 season due to a broken left ankle, but he's fully expected to be back in action in time for training camp. A great route runner who will no doubt be in the plans of new coach Mike McCoy, Brown will have a chance to start opposite Malcom Floyd after the loss of Danario Alexander (knee). The San Diego State product will be a solid target for owners in the late rounds, even after the addition of rookie Keenan Allen.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers: Sanders, a third-year wide receiver our of S.M.U., will open training camp as the favorite to start opposite Antonio Brown this season. He's coming off a season that saw him post career bests in receptions, yards and yards per catch, and the absence of Mike Wallace will mean a greater number of targets is imminent. In an offense that will throw the football under coordinator Todd Haley, Sanders has value in the later rounds this season.
Kenbrell Thompkins, WR, New England Patriots: The Patriots have a lot of question marks at the wide receiver spot behind Danny Amendola, and even he's been prone to injuries. With no solid No. 2 wide receiver entering training camp, Thompkins has just as good a shot as anyone to earn a prominent role in the team's pass attack. It also doesn't hurt that he has a future Hall-of-Fame quarterback in Tom Brady throwing him the football. That makes the rookie well worth a late flier.
Michael Floyd, WR, Arizona Cardinals: Floyd didn't make much noise as a rookie, and the poor trend of offensive skill position players drafted out of Notre Dame makes me a bit concerned. However, it's hard to look past the fact that the Cardinals now have an offensive-minded coach in Bruce Arians and a quarterback in Carson Palmer who can still sling the ball even at the age of 33. That, along with his own talent, make Floyd worth a late-round look in all drafts for 2013.
Mohamed Sanu, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: Sanu started to get hot toward the end of his rookie season, scoring four touchdowns in three games before suffering a foot ailment that cost him most of his final five weeks. The Rutgers product will be back in plenty of time for the start of training camp, though, and he'll be in a great position to battle for a starting role opposite A.J. Green. Sanu will be worth a late-round look in drafts, especially if he earns a prominent role.
Jordan Cameron, TE, Cleveland Browns: A third-year tight end out of Southern California, Cameron is an athletic player with loads of statistical upside. As long as he can secure a starting role ahead of Kellen Davis, who isn't that much of a pass catcher, Cameron will be a player to have on your fantasy radar. He'll be in a good spot to succeed in the stat sheets for new coach Rob Chudzinski, whose offense turned Greg Olsen into a top-10 fantasy tight end in Carolina in 2013.
