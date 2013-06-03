NFL fantasy football: 10 breakout players to target

David Wilson, RB, New York Giants: The light went on for him about three-quarters of the way through the 2012 season, and from there on out he was the Giants' most dangerous player on offense, bar none. As long as Wilson gets 20 total touches a game, which it seems like New York will give him, he could be a combination of Darren Sproles and Jamaal Charles. He's a threat to score every time he touches the football. He won't get goal line carries, but 12 to 15 rushing attempts per game to go along with four to seven receptions out of the backfield? Sign me up. I like him more as time goes on this offseason to the point where I'm pretty sure my running back stable will be unstoppable because I'll be able to get him as my No. 3 running back pretty easily.