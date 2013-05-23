NFL fantasy football: 10 breakout players to target

Reggie Bush, RB, Detroit Lions: I admit it - I am a little worried about Bush now that he's back playing on turf - he didn't do so well in the health department on the fake stuff during his time in New Orleans. However, it's hard to look past the sort of statistical upside he holds in a system that fits his skill set to a tee. If he can avoid the trainer's room, Bush could easily catch 70 or more passes - remember, the Lions offense has thrown the ball more than any other in the last two years. In a best-case scenario, he will emerge as a top-10 running back in PPR leagues.