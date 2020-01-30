NFL Fantasy Exit Interviews: NFC South

What went right: If you drafted Christian McCaffrey, there's a pretty good chance that you mad the playoffs in your fantasy league and maybe even won a championship. So, congratulations on that. McCaffrey made history in 2019 by becoming just the third NFL player to record 1,000 yards rushing and 1,000 yards receiving in the same season. If that wasn't enough, he also set a record for most receptions by a running back in a single season -- a record held by ... Christian McCaffrey. In short, he was the Panthers' offense in 2019. It wasn't the way the team likely drew it up but it helped plenty of fantasy managers prosper. On the rare occasions when the Panthers went to someone other than McCaffrey, the ball was likely in the hands of D.J. Moore. The second-year wideout experienced a breakout campaign with nearly 90 catches and more than 1,100 yards.