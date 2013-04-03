NFL fantasy: Breaking down featured fantasy RBs

M.F.: Smith has been receiving some harsh criticism of late, most notably from Pro Football Weekly's Nolan Nawrocki. NFL Network draft expert Mike Mayock backed Nawrocki's reputation and sources, and he's not overly impressed with any of the rookie signal-callers, either. In fact, Mayock said he "couldn't take Geno Smith in the top 10" and "can't stand this whole quarterback class." That's not exactly a ringing endorsement. With that said, Smith's short- and long-term value is going to be due in part to where he lands in April's draft. Will he be allowed a chance to start in 2013, or will Smith be groomed by a veteran quarterback? A few of the teams in the top 10 that need a quarterback have added a veteran in the offseason -- Matt Flynn went to the Oakland Raiders, Palmer went to the Cardinals and Kevin Kolb landed with the Buffalo Bills. The Jaguars and New York Jets could also use help at the position, but using a top-10 pick on Smith seems unlikely at this point. From a fantasy perspective, I like his versatile skill set and upside in a league that has become an absolute stat-fest for quarterbacks. So if you're in real need at the position in your dynasty league, Smith is almost guaranteed to be a first-round pick. Just don't expect him to be the rookie equivalent of Robert Griffin III, Andrew Luck or Russell Wilson.