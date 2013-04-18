NFL fantasy: Best/worst fantasy playoff schedules

With the release of the 2013 NFL schedule, fantasy football owners now have a much better look at how the level of opposition will affect the value of their players heading into 2013 drafts. An important part of the schedule, of course, comes in Weeks 14-16 -- that's the traditional fantasy postseason in most leagues and the time when championships are won and lost. In an effort to make your own preparations simple, here's a look at the best and worst schedules (based on 2012 home and road fantasy points allowed per position) when your league championships are on the line.