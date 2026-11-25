NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Wide receivers for Week 12
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Happy Thanksgiving! This is a crazy week across the NFL with one game on Wednesday, three Thursday, another on Friday and a full Sunday-Monday schedule. As a result, this week’s column is tighter, with analysis on the Starts and Sits of the Week but just the names to know elsewhere. We'll return to the regular format in December.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
In four games leading into Cleveland's bye, the rookie averaged seven targets per game with a healthy 29.7% air yards share and scored double-digit fantasy points in three of those four outings. He has taken turns leading the air attack with Harold Fannin Jr. and Denzel Boston, but Concepcion has the strongest advantage of the trio against Las Vegas. Through 11 weeks, no team has allowed more receiving yards, receiving touchdowns or a higher passer rating to QBs targeting receivers in the slot, where Concepcion runs the majority of his routes. The Raiders have surrendered double-digit fantasy points to 13 wideouts over their last eight games and have allowed the most real-life points per game of any team this season (29.7). Put it all together -- an ascending, talented rookie with strong volume in an excellent matchup -- and you have the makings of a legitimate fantasy WR2 who should be started in all leagues.
Notable starts
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Through the five weeks of the season, Wilson was the WR7 in PPR leagues. In his five games since, he’s scored single-digit fantasy points three times, caught just 55% of his targets, scored zero touchdowns and is the WR46 in points per game. He had decent days in great matchups with the Raiders and Bills, thanks to 12 and 14 targets, respectively, but has been largely disappointing for some time. The Dolphins, who the Jets face Sunday in Miami, are responsible for his worst fantasy day of the year, with just 4.6 points on three targets in Week 7. No defense has faced fewer targets per game to wide receivers than Miami (14.0), and it has allowed the fourth-fewest fantasy points per game to the position as a result. As solid as Wilson can be when he’s scoring touchdowns or seeing elite volume, neither is a strong bet in Week 12.