NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight ends for Week 12
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Happy Thanksgiving! This is a crazy week across the NFL with one game on Wednesday, three Thursday, another on Friday and a full Sunday-Monday schedule. As a result, this week’s column is tighter, with analysis on the Starts and Sits of the Week but just the names to know elsewhere. We'll return to the regular format in December.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Hockenson has somewhat quietly climbed to TE7 in fantasy points per game on the season and has been a solid option since the Vikings’ Week 6 bye, averaging 12 points per game with at least four catches and five targets in four straight outings. His six catches against the 49ers on Sunday night were his second-most on the season, and he seems established as the No. 2 option for Kirk Cousins in that offense. Meanwhile, the last three tight ends to see at least seven targets against Atlanta -- a mark Hockenson has hit in back-to-back contests -- have all scored double-digit fantasy points. Cousins is my Start of the Week for quarterbacks this week -- in his return to U.S. Bank Stadium -- and Hockenson should be a key part of his success. The veteran pass catcher a strong TE1 who should be started in every reasonably sized league.
Notable starts
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
After a strong stretch in the heart of the fantasy season, Kraft scored just 4.8 fantasy points combined over his last two games. He saw fewer than five targets in both games after hitting five-plus in seven of his first eight contests. He logged just one reception in both contests as well. And while previous usage is typically a harbinger of future usage, the matchup with the Rams is a poor spot for a bounce-back outing. They have allowed only one touchdown to a tight end all season, while surrendering the third-fewest yards per target (5.7) and lowest EPA per play on throws to the position (-0.26). Kraft should be a TE1 a few more times down the stretch, but he’s a risky play in a tough matchup and should be benched for stronger streamers, if possible.