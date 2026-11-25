NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Running backs for Week 12
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Happy Thanksgiving! This is a crazy week across the NFL with one game on Wednesday, three Thursday, another on Friday and a full Sunday-Monday schedule. As a result, this week’s column is tighter, with analysis on the Starts and Sits of the Week but just the names to know elsewhere. We'll return to the regular format in December.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Skattebo is coming off an extremely disappointing outing against the Jaguars, so I’d understand the hesitation to start this volatile running back. But remember the context: The Jaguars are allowing the fewest fantasy points per game and the third-fewest rushing yards per game to the position in 2026. The Colts pose the complete opposite matchup, particularly over the last four games, as they’ve surrendered the third-most rushing YPG and fantasy PPG to RBs in that span. Notably, they’ve allowed the second-highest EPA per carry (0.12) and third-highest explosive run rate on inside zone runs, which have been New York’s bread and butter this season. Outside of the fumble benching in Week 6, Skattebo has logged at least 15 touches in every other game he’s played, setting one of the highest floors in fantasy in good matchups. This is a great matchup and Skattebo should be a high-end RB2 with RB1 upside.
Notable starts
RELATED CONTENT
Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Considering Swift is the RB9 in points per game on the season, this is an incredibly risky call. But hear me out. While he has been dreadfully inefficient in Week 6, ranking last in yards per carry (3.0), yards per carry over expected (-0.8) and yards after contact per carry (2.5) among RBs with 40-plus carries, Swift has maintained fantasy value almost purely off of rushing touchdowns with 10 this season. Kyle Monangai is also back in the fold, so Swift could more likely live in the range of 10-15 carries rather than 20-plus -- lowering both his floor and ceiling. This week, the Bears take on a Lions defense that has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game (16.6), fewest yards per carry (2.99) and fewest EPA per carry (-0.3) to running backs since Week 5. Plus, Detroit has given up just one rushing TD in its last five contests. Swift could save his Thanksgiving Day with receiving work, which keeps him in the FLEX conversation, but I think he’ll fall from RB2 range this week.