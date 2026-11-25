NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks for Week 12
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Happy Thanksgiving! This is a crazy week across the NFL with one game on Wednesday, three Thursday, another on Friday and a full Sunday-Monday schedule. As a result, this week’s column is tighter, with analysis on the Starts and Sits of the Week but just the names to know elsewhere. We'll return to the regular format in December.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
Cousins has been forced to play the 49ers' defense twice in his last three games, for two different teams, in two different countries, sandwiched around a contest with the Packers at Lambeau after only being a member of the Vikings for four days. This Sunday, he plays the Falcons, the team he left Minnesota for in 2024, in his return to U.S. Bank Stadium. Atlanta has allowed 65 total fantasy points to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes its last two games. That defense plays the fourth-highest rate of single-high coverage in the league, yet Cousins leads the league in passing yards (1,747) and completion percentage over expected (10.2%) against single-high, with a 53.8% success rate that trails only Brock Purdy. From both a narrative and analytical standpoint, expect Cousins to play one of his best games of the year, top 20 fantasy points for the sixth time and finish as a strong QB1 on a full Week 12 slate.
Notable starts
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Young looked better against the Ravens on Sunday after throwing zero or one touchdown passes and scoring fewer than 11 fantasy points in three of his four prior games. Unfortunately, that stretch of games started with a 5.42-point dud against the Buccaneers, and he’s headed to Tampa Bay this week for a prime-time rematch. A big part of the problem: The Bucs blitz at the second-highest rate in the league and Young has struggled against extra rushers this season. His 54.3% completion rate against the blitz is fourth-lowest and his 6-4 TD-INT ratio is tied for sixth-lowest. Young also has averaged just 12.56 fantasy points in five career night games, with fewer than 14 points in all but one (against the then-leaky Lions defense in Week 4). He’s been too inconsistent, and there are too many viable streamers to confidently Young start this week.