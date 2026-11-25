NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 12
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week.
Below are the kickers I feel strongly about starting or sitting in Week 12. Any real-life starter not named in the lists below should be relatively average and could be played in a pinch.
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Happy Thanksgiving! This is a crazy week across the NFL with one game on Wednesday, three Thursday, another on Friday and a full Sunday-Monday schedule. As a result, this week’s column is tighter, with analysis on the Starts and Sits of the Week but just the names to know elsewhere. We'll return to the regular format in December.