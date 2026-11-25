NFL Fantasy 2026 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 12
As always, Start 'Em, Sit 'Em is geared toward helping fantasy managers make difficult roster decisions. You won’t see “start Jahmyr Gibbs” here. Instead, I'm exploring the players closer to the perceived fringe and aiming to optimize your lineup for a win each week. Importantly, the new “Start of the Week” and “Sit of the Week” are the calls I have deemed the most notable in each category, not necessarily the most essential players to start or sit.
Also, you’ll see quite a few references in this year’s column to NFL Pro, spotlighting insights provided through Next Gen Stats data dashboards, matchup evaluations, All-22 film and the uniquely trained Fantasy AI Assistant. You can get access to all of those tools yourself with an NFL+ Premium subscription!
P.S. Feel free to follow me on X (@MattOkada) or Instagram (@mattokadaNFL) and hit me with your questions, congratulations or complaints throughout the year.
SPECIAL NOTE: Happy Thanksgiving! This is a crazy week across the NFL with one game on Wednesday, three Thursday, another on Friday and a full Sunday-Monday schedule. As a result, this week’s column is tighter, with analysis on the Starts and Sits of the Week but just the names to know elsewhere. We'll return to the regular format in December.
Start 'Em
Start of the Week
The Giants' defense has come alive since their Week 8 bye. In three games, that unit has averaged 8.3 fantasy points per game with 11 sacks and five takeaways. The Giants looked particularly impressive against the Jaguars last week, when they sacked Trevor Lawrence three times, picked him off twice and held the offense to just 18 points. New York now faces Anthony Richardson and the Colts in his first start of the season. Indy has been one of the most friendly matchups for fantasy defenses, and Richardson has a higher career INT rate (3.7%) than touchdown rate (3.1%). The Giants aren’t just a top streaming candidate, they’re a top D/ST option this week, period.
Notable starts
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Sit 'Em
Sit of the Week
Yes, the Seahawks managed 11 fantasy points against San Francisco in their first meeting back in Week 5. They managed to recover two fumbles in that game, which helped quite a bit, but the Niners' offense has also become more efficient since then. They just held the Vikings D/ST -- the best in fantasy -- to zero points in Week 11 and have now scored 35-plus real-life points in three straight games since their Week 8 bye. They sport the league’s third-lowest pressure rate and fifth-lowest sack rate allowed, as well as the top-scoring offense. This rematch also takes place in the confines of Levi’s Stadium. Despite how talented Seattle’s defense is, I’d stay away against the NFL’s most efficient offense.