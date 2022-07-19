NFL Fan of the Year Contest Official Rules - 2022

9. PRIZES/PRIZE RESTRICTIONS:

PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: ALCOHOL IS NOT PART OF ANY PRIZE. Actual prize value depends on the location of the Finalist's residence and dates of travel. Travel must be taken between February 9-February 12, 2023 or prize will be forfeited and Sponsor will have no further obligation to such Finalist. Any difference between stated value and actual value will not be awarded. Finalist is responsible for any transportation not specifically noted in these rules. Finalist and guest must travel together on the same itinerary and are responsible for obtaining all necessary travel documents, including passports and VISAs prior to travel. Certain restrictions, as determined by Sponsor, may apply. Sponsor will attempt to accommodate Finalist's preferred itinerary, but all specifics thereof will be at Sponsor's discretion. If Finalist and guest cannot comply with these restrictions or any other portion of these Official Rules, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety and an alternate Finalist may be chosen. Finalist and travel guest must travel from major airport closest to the Finalist's residence, as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion. Any picture identification requirements associated with air travel are the Finalist and travel guest's responsibility. In the event the Finalist lives within 100 miles from Phoenix, AZ, ground transportation only (not air transportation) will be provided to and from the hotel. Travel arrangements must be made through Sponsor's agent, on a carrier of Sponsor's choice and trip must be taken on a date of the Sponsor's choosing. If Finalist and guest cannot travel on the dates specified by Sponsor, the prize will be forfeited in its entirety and the prize may be awarded to an alternate Finalist selected from among all remaining eligible entries. Flight details are subject to availability and airline carrier's regulations and conditions apply. The trip may not be combined with any other offer and travel may not qualify for frequent flyer miles. Promotion Parties are not responsible for lost or mutilated tickets and none will be replaced. Airline tickets are non-refundable, non-transferable, and are not valid for upgrades. The hotel accommodations, airline tickets and ground transportation will be determined at the sole discretion of Sponsor. If any portion of the prize is not available for any reason then the Sponsor reserves the right to substitute that portion of the prize with another prize of comparable or greater value. Guest must be (21) years of age or older, and must complete and return a publicity and liability release at least ten (10) days prior to departure. All federal, state and local taxes and any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not listed herein as part of the prize including, without limitation, ground transportation (other than that specified above as included in prize), luggage fees, souvenirs, miscellaneous hotel expenses, and gratuities are the sole responsibility of Finalist.